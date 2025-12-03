Thai Energy Minister Fast-Tracks Net Zero to 2050 with New Gas and Green Power Push





Thailand's new Energy Minister, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, has announced an aggressive new energy strategy, including the fast-tracking of the national Net Zero target to 2050 and a controversial push to open up new gas exploration in the Andaman Sea.

Speaking at the "SUSTAINABILITY FORUM 2026 Shift Forward: Overcoming Challenges," on Wednesday, Auttapol stressed the urgency of adjusting Thailand's energy sector to meet the 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal, citing global environmental risks and increasing trade pressures such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

"Clean energy is not just an environmental solution," he stated. "It is a crucial issue affecting our business system, trade, and national competitiveness."

2050 Target and the 'Triple Balance'

The government has formally brought forward the Net Zero deadline from 2065 to 2050 to remain competitive with regional rivals like Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The energy and transport sectors, responsible for over 60% of Thailand’s carbon output, are the primary focus of this pivot.

Auttapol outlined a three-pronged policy approach to manage the transition: maintaining a balance between Security, Sustainability (Clean Energy), and Economic Factors (Price).

He cautioned that an overemphasis on security or sustainability would inevitably lead to higher energy prices, impacting the public and national competitiveness.