Energy Minister unveils power plan to support data centre investment

• Auttapol Rerkpiboon unveils power plan to accommodate growing data centre investments in Thailand, following a surge of more than 600 billion baht in investment commitments.

• Urgent solutions for the EEC bottleneck and plans to approve Direct PPA by December.

• Thailand can leverage this golden opportunity to set investment terms, develop AI skills, and create local employment.

• The goal is to transition the country from a consumer to a technology creator and move towards a high-value economy.



Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Minister of Energy, delivered a speech on “Data Centre: Transforming the Country” at the Thailand Smart City 2026 Data Centre Seminar organised by PostToday. He revealed that Thailand has developed a strategy to attract major data centre investments, aligning with the global trend where data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) are key drivers of the modern economy. The Energy Ministry is currently accelerating the development of infrastructure to meet rising demand.

Auttapol explained that:

“In the past, it was said that data is like crude oil, but today, the new saying is AI is the new electricity — this will be the driving force for the future of the world.”

Currently, global data centre energy demands account for approximately 1.5% of total global electricity consumption, which is equivalent to 1.7 times the total electricity consumption of Thailand. It is forecasted that by 2030, this demand will grow by 2–3 times, equal to the electricity demand of Japan.