Global Tech Giants Double Down on Thailand Data Centre Boom

Major global technology firms and investment powerhouses are maintaining their confidence in Thailand's potential as a digital hub, pressing ahead with significant investments in data centres.

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has indicated a strong pipeline, with another four to five substantial projects poised for board approval.

Existing investments in the sector have already surpassed 380 billion baht. The latest development sees global investment giant GIP-BlackRock teaming up with Thai conglomerate CP Group for a colossal 175 billion baht data centre venture, while both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft have reaffirmed their ongoing investment plans for the country.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, informed "Thansettakij" that numerous new data centre and cloud computing projects are slated to enter Thailand this year, with a further four to five currently under consideration by the BOI board.

These projects largely originate from Singapore, China, Hong Kong, the United States, and Thai companies themselves.

To date, Thailand's data centre and cloud service industries have attracted investment promotion for 45 projects, totalling 380.8 billion baht.

The data centre segment includes major global players such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google, TikTok, GDS, Switch, NTT, One Asia, Telehouse, Equinix, NextDC, STT GDC, alongside significant investments from Thai giants like True Group and GSA.

The cloud service sector boasts names like Huawei, Alibaba Cloud, True Group, and the recent addition of Siam AI, in partnership with NVIDIA.

