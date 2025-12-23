South Korea contributes US$500,000 for southern Thailand flood relief





At 9.00am, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met H.E. Mr Park Yongmin, the Republic of Korea’s ambassador to Thailand, to receive US$500,000 in assistance from the South Korean government for flood relief in southern Thailand.

The donation, channelled through a cooperation programme with the Department of International Cooperation at Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, will support rehabilitation in affected areas, including the provision of medical equipment and essential supplies.

Anutin said the Thai government and people were deeply grateful for the concern and goodwill shown by the South Korean government and public, describing it as a reflection of a strong and enduring friendship.

He said the government would carry out rehabilitation to the fullest extent possible and pledged that the funds would be used transparently, be subject to scrutiny, and deliver the greatest benefit to the public.

Ambassador Park expressed condolences over the disaster and said he was confident Thailand would return to normal conditions soon. He also praised the efforts of all sectors in managing and restoring the situation in an organised manner. He said the contribution reflected the intentions of the South Korean government and people, with support from the Korean community in Thailand as well.