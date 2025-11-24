Thailand accelerates FTA talks with EFTA, EU and South Korea to cut reliance on US exports

Thailand is moving to diversify export markets and reduce its heavy reliance on the United States — its largest trading partner — after Washington imposed higher tariffs on Thai products. The government has prioritised three major free trade agreements (FTAs) to strengthen competitiveness and expand long-term economic opportunities.

From January to September 2025, Thailand’s exports to the United States totalled US$52.109 billion, rising 28.6% year on year and accounting for 20.5% of all Thai exports. China ranked as Thailand’s second-largest market, with exports worth US$30.667 billion during the same period, up 16.1%, or 12.1% of total exports.

However, the US has recently introduced retaliatory tariff measures, increasing import duties on Thai products by 19%, prompting the government to intensify efforts to expand into new and high-potential markets.

Commerce Ministry pushes ‘Balance–Inclusive–Diversify’ strategy

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the ministry has adopted a proactive strategy under the framework of Balance–Inclusive–Diversify, focusing on:

maintaining traditional export markets,

developing new markets, and

positioning Thailand within new global supply chains.

She stressed that Thailand must maintain balanced relations with global powers, strengthen ASEAN and Asia–Pacific economic links, and fully leverage the country’s strategic geographic advantages.

A government source said the plan to expand Thailand’s export markets was included in the government’s policy statement to Parliament and forms part of the Commerce Ministry’s Quick Big Win agenda approved by the Economic Cabinet on November 10, 2025.