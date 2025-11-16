Thailand Seeks to Finalise Canada FTA by 2026 to Unlock North American Market

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and the Canadian envoy agree to accelerate talks on a landmark trade deal amid global economic uncertainties and shifting geopolitics.

Thailand's Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has met with the Canadian Ambassador to Thailand Ping Kitnikone to discuss strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties, with a clear focus on expediting a crucial free trade agreement (FTA).

Minister Suphajee stated that Thailand is prepared to collaborate closely with Canada to advance economic relations, particularly in areas where Canada holds expertise, such as clean energy, digital and biotech technologies, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced fields like AI and quantum computing.

Acknowledging contemporary challenges, including geopolitical instability and climate change, the minister positioned Thailand as a reliable food security hub, ready to boost exports of agricultural goods and processed foods—including rice, cooked chicken, and processed seafood—to the Canadian market.

Despite both nations being major agricultural exporters, the Minister noted that their products are largely complementary, paving the way for joint food cooperation to target expansion into third-country markets.

