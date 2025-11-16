Thailand Seeks to Finalise Canada FTA by 2026 to Unlock North American Market

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and the Canadian envoy agree to accelerate talks on a landmark trade deal amid global economic uncertainties and shifting geopolitics.
Thailand's Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has met with the Canadian Ambassador to Thailand Ping Kitnikone to discuss strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties, with a clear focus on expediting a crucial free trade agreement (FTA).
Minister Suphajee stated that Thailand is prepared to collaborate closely with Canada to advance economic relations, particularly in areas where Canada holds expertise, such as clean energy, digital and biotech technologies, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced fields like AI and quantum computing.
Acknowledging contemporary challenges, including geopolitical instability and climate change, the minister positioned Thailand as a reliable food security hub, ready to boost exports of agricultural goods and processed foods—including rice, cooked chicken, and processed seafood—to the Canadian market.
Despite both nations being major agricultural exporters, the Minister noted that their products are largely complementary, paving the way for joint food cooperation to target expansion into third-country markets.
"The two sides can develop cooperation and utilise each other’s strengths, such as raw materials, technology, and logistics," Suphajee said, also expressing satisfaction with Canada’s existing investments in key Thai sectors like electronics and automotive parts.
In light of the rapidly evolving global trade environment, both Minister Suphajee and Ambassador Kitnikone agreed on the urgent need to deepen commercial ties.
Crucially, they agreed to explore the feasibility of a Thailand-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Additionally, they pledged support for the swift conclusion of the broader ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) by 2026.
The minister emphasised that success in these negotiations would result in Thailand's first-ever FTA with a North American country.
This agreement would serve as a vital mechanism to reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers, facilitating trade and investment, linking regional supply chains, and positioning both nations as regional trade gateways for each other.
Trade figures for 2024 showed positive momentum, with total bilateral trade valued at $3.22 billion, a rise of 9.88 per cent. Thai exports to Canada increased by 12.07 per cent to $2.13 billion.
The trend continued into the first nine months of 2025, where Thailand recorded a trade surplus of over $1 billion.
Thai exports predominantly consisted of processed seafood, steel products, computers, and rice, while imports from Canada included electrical circuits, plant products, and machinery.