Thai commerce minister asks India to resume FTA negotiations

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has discussed trade ties with the Indian Ambassador to Thailand and proposed that India resume negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA).

Suphajee said on Thursday that she met with Indian Ambassador Nagesh Singh on Wednesday to discuss measures for strengthening economic and trade cooperation as strategic partners.

During the discussion, Suphajee proposed that India resume negotiations for a comprehensive bilateral FTA.

Suphajee said the discussion aimed to expand trade opportunities amid fluctuating global trade conditions.