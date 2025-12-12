Global EV Fleet to Hit 116 Million in 2026, Driven by China and Surge in Hybrid Adoption

Despite policy shifts and tariff barriers in the US, the number of electric vehicles on the road is forecast to jump 30%, with Plug-in Hybrids gaining crucial market share.

The worldwide adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is set for a substantial acceleration in 2026, with the total installed base of cars, buses, vans, and heavy trucks projected to reach 116 million units, according to a new forecast from Gartner.

This represents a robust 30% year-on-year increase from the 89.6 million vehicles in use in 2025.

This growth is maintained despite policy headwinds, including the removal of subsidies in many markets and the introduction of tariffs on vehicle imports by the US government.