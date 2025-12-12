Way Thaitanium questioned over wife Nana Rybena’s alleged fraud as lawyer denies he knew of 14m baht transfers

Thai-American rapper Prinya “Way Thaitanium” Intachai on Friday reported to investigators at the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) to give a statement and acknowledge charges linked to the fraud case involving his wife, actress Nana Rybena.
The 45-year-old actress has already been charged with fraud and violating the Emergency Decree on Money Lending over investment schemes that allegedly caused more than 150 million baht in losses to multiple victims.
After meeting investigators, Prinya and his lawyer spoke to reporters. He said he had come to give his testimony and hear the charges, and also to clarify comments made by close friend and bandmate Chamras “Day Thaitanium” Tasnalawat about internal issues within the group.
Prinya admitted he had recently borrowed 2 million baht from Day, describing it as a personal agreement and “a promise between friends” that he did not tell anyone else about, noting that they had worked together for 25 years.
As for Day’s public claim that he had lent an eight-figure sum, Prinya said he was unaware of this and insisted the amount was 2 million baht. He added that he had been trying to talk to Day ever since the scandal broke. Under their understanding, he said, Day would let him know when he wanted the money back, but the issue had not been raised until he saw a video clip of Day speaking on social media, which he admitted had shocked him.
Prinya said the controversy had badly affected his career, especially concerts, with several sponsors cancelling their support. He admitted the intense media scrutiny had left him stressed and worried about his children, but said he was doing his best to explain the situation and support his family. He stressed that he and Nana remain husband and wife.
His lawyer, Saiyut Pengboonchu, said Prinya had been formally notified of a charge of joint fraud in connection with a well-known businessman who transferred 14 million baht in 10 instalments to Prinya’s bank account from March 2022 onwards, prompting the victim to file a complaint on the understanding that he had colluded with Nana in the alleged fraud.
However, Saiyut said that, according to his client, Prinya did not know that his wife had asked the victim to transfer money into that account. He only knew that Nana had told him funds would be coming in and instructed him on how to use them. He was not told who the money came from.
The lawyer also said Nana had allegedly told the victim not to inform Prinya about their dealings.
Prinya became aware of a problem with the victim in October, Saiyut said, and began making repayments at the end of that month, transferring 1.5 million baht directly to the victim. He insisted that Prinya knew nothing about Nana’s investment arrangements with the victim and had never invited anyone to invest.
Saiyut stressed that the 14-million-baht transfers now under investigation are separate from the 50-million-baht sum involved in an earlier case.
On compensation, he admitted that both of his clients were under pressure to raise funds, as the negative publicity had hit their income hard. Gigs had been cancelled, sponsors had pulled out, and online attacks had even forced down the sale value of shares in a barbershop business from 300 million baht to 180 million baht.
They are now checking details of a house they are trying to sell, including whether it is subject to any mortgages, he said.
Based on the assets currently identified, Saiyut said it was still unclear how a full repayment plan could be structured. The total damages Nana is expected to repay across all cases stand at 152 million baht, he added, stressing that she remains liable for the entire amount.