Way Thaitanium questioned over wife Nana Rybena’s alleged fraud as lawyer denies he knew of 14m baht transfers

Thai-American rapper Prinya “Way Thaitanium” Intachai on Friday reported to investigators at the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) to give a statement and acknowledge charges linked to the fraud case involving his wife, actress Nana Rybena.

The 45-year-old actress has already been charged with fraud and violating the Emergency Decree on Money Lending over investment schemes that allegedly caused more than 150 million baht in losses to multiple victims.

After meeting investigators, Prinya and his lawyer spoke to reporters. He said he had come to give his testimony and hear the charges, and also to clarify comments made by close friend and bandmate Chamras “Day Thaitanium” Tasnalawat about internal issues within the group.

Prinya admitted he had recently borrowed 2 million baht from Day, describing it as a personal agreement and “a promise between friends” that he did not tell anyone else about, noting that they had worked together for 25 years.

As for Day’s public claim that he had lent an eight-figure sum, Prinya said he was unaware of this and insisted the amount was 2 million baht. He added that he had been trying to talk to Day ever since the scandal broke. Under their understanding, he said, Day would let him know when he wanted the money back, but the issue had not been raised until he saw a video clip of Day speaking on social media, which he admitted had shocked him.