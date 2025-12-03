Thai actress Nana Rybena arrested for fraud in loan scheme, 17 victims reported



Details of the Fraud Scheme

The arrest follows a detailed investigation by the ECSD, which revealed that Rybena had fraudulently encouraged individuals to invest in several business ventures. These included:

A personal loan business promising 4-7% monthly returns Stock trading with prominent figures in the trading world Investments in basketball business shares, foreign restaurants, and other businesses Investments in family-owned business funds

Rybena used her celebrity status and trust within her network of friends and school parents to convince them to invest. In the initial stages, some victims did receive returns as promised, but by February 2025, payments ceased. Rybena claimed that the government had frozen her accounts, preventing her from fulfilling the payments.

When questioned, she issued cheques to refund the investments and dividends, but these cheques were rejected by the bank due to insufficient funds in the account. The total losses from the scheme have been estimated at over 190 million baht.

The investigation also uncovered that Rybena had forged bank transfer slips and fake documents for share transfers related to her hair salon business, using the funds received from investors to pay returns to other investors, thus operating a classic Ponzi scheme. This is a clear violation of the Emergency Decree on Money Lending, specifically fraudulent lending to the public.

Rybena has denied all charges against her, claiming that she had no fraudulent intent. The case is ongoing, and the police are preparing further investigation.