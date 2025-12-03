Actress Nana Rybena arrested for alleged loan-fraud scheme in Bangkok

Police officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division on Wednesday arrested Rybena Intachai, also known as Nana Rybena, a 45-year-old Thai actress, on charges of fraud and violating the Emergency Decree on Money Lending, relating to fraudulent public lending.
She was apprehended at her residence in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok after several victims filed complaints against her. Further updates on the case will be provided in due course.
At the same time, the official Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Facebook page posted an update announcing:
“Urgent!! CIB arrests female actress N.N. R.B.N. this morning on charges of fraudulent public lending. Follow the live broadcast here.”
Earlier, social media had been ablaze with rumours that a celebrity known only by the initial “N.” had defaulted on debts owed to friends in her inner circle, amounting to as much as 400 million baht. Although the identity of “N.” had not been officially confirmed, much public speculation centred on Nana Rybena — a television host, DJ, actress and racing driver who later branched out into various businesses, including a barbershop, children’s clothing line, and concert and event organising.
Subsequently, Nana Rybena made a public statement acknowledging that she was indeed the “N.” celebrity mentioned in the rumours, adding that she could not say much at this time and asking for a chance to continue working.