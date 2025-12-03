Actress Nana Rybena arrested for alleged loan-fraud scheme in Bangkok

Police officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division on Wednesday arrested Rybena Intachai, also known as Nana Rybena, a 45-year-old Thai actress, on charges of fraud and violating the Emergency Decree on Money Lending, relating to fraudulent public lending.

She was apprehended at her residence in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok after several victims filed complaints against her. Further updates on the case will be provided in due course.

At the same time, the official Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Facebook page posted an update announcing:

“Urgent!! CIB arrests female actress N.N. R.B.N. this morning on charges of fraudulent public lending. Follow the live broadcast here.”