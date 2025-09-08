Chinese star Xin Zhilei wins Best Actress at Venice Film Festival

Xin received the Golden Lion trophy from renowned Chinese actress Zhao Tao, who served as one of this year's international jurors. Her award was for her vivid portrayal of a woman trapped in a love triangle in the arthouse flick, The Sun Rises on Us All.

Directed by Cai Shangjun, a leading figure in Chinese neo-noir cinema, the film, shot in multiple cities across South China's Guangdong province, tells the story of two former lovers who reunite after seven years, only for their encounter to end tragically at the hands of an inescapable fate.

Overcome with emotion, Xin tearfully said in her acceptance speech: "This feels like a dream. Over a decade ago, when I first started in the film industry, I made a bold claim: I wanted to become an international superstar on a world-class stage. Back then, I faced a lot of ridicule."