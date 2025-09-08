Chinese star Xin Zhilei wins Best Actress at Venice Film Festival

Xin received the Golden Lion trophy from renowned Chinese actress Zhao Tao, who served as one of this year's international jurors. Her award was for her vivid portrayal of a woman trapped in a love triangle in the arthouse flick, The Sun Rises on Us All.
Directed by Cai Shangjun, a leading figure in Chinese neo-noir cinema, the film, shot in multiple cities across South China's Guangdong province, tells the story of two former lovers who reunite after seven years, only for their encounter to end tragically at the hands of an inescapable fate.
Overcome with emotion, Xin tearfully said in her acceptance speech: "This feels like a dream. Over a decade ago, when I first started in the film industry, I made a bold claim: I wanted to become an international superstar on a world-class stage. Back then, I faced a lot of ridicule."
Having begun her showbiz career in 2005, the 1986-born actress overcame many difficulties to stand on the Venice stage, one of Europe's three most prestigious film festivals. She encouraged others, especially women, to dream big: "If you have a dream, dare to dream big and go for it. Who knows, one day it might just come true, just like it did for me."
A native of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, Xin first earned international recognition for her role in the 2016 Chinese film Crosscurrent, which won the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for Cinematography at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival.
Her most popular roles include an emperor's favoured concubine in the hit costume drama Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace (2018) and a mysterious restaurant operator in Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai's directorial TV debut Blossoms Shanghai (2023).
Xin's achievement has quickly sparked online discussions, with hashtags about her Venice award amassing 150 million views on the popular social platform Sina Weibo.
Many netizens have expressed admiration for her straightforward personality and exceptional acting talent, adding that they were deeply moved by her emotional moment when she raised the trophy, asking her mother to witness it.
In an earlier interview with local media, director Cai said that casting the female lead was particularly challenging, as the film's story is told from a woman's perspective.
Cai chose Xin when his wife, Han Nianjin, who co-wrote the script, saw her on a variety show, and was impressed by Xin's natural, easygoing and decisive temperament.
