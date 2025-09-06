Tropical depression nearing China’s coast, says Thai Meteorological Department

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its latest advisory, reporting that a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea is expected to approach southern China between September 8 and 9.

According to weather advisory no. 2, as of 10am on Saturday (September 6), the tropical depression was centred at latitude 18.0 degrees north and longitude 116.5 degrees east, with maximum sustained winds of around 55 km/h. The storm is moving westwards at a speed of 20 km/h.

 

It is expected to move near southern China during September 8–9, the TMD said, but confirmed that the storm will not reach Thailand. 

However, the department advised travellers to check the weather forecast for their intended destinations.

