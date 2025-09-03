Storm Nongfa causes widespread flooding in Thailand's major river basins

Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, as Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, on Wednesday expressed concerns over the water situation in several areas affected by Tropical Storm Nongfa and the monsoon trough. The storm has brought heavy rainfall to the Pasak, Yom, and Nan river basins, with some areas recording over 200 millimetres of rainfall. Impact on major river basins is as follows:

Pasak River Basin

Phetchabun province has been severely affected by continuous heavy rain, leading to flash floods in residential areas and agricultural land in multiple districts, including Lom Kao, Nam Nao, Lom Sak, Mueang Phetchabun, and Nong Phai. Authorities have already begun evacuating vulnerable residents and relocating their belongings to higher ground. Water levels have started to recede, and the mass of water is flowing into the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam. It is anticipated that within the next 7 days, the water level in the dam will rise from 35% to 45% of its storage capacity, an increase of nearly 100 million cubic metres.