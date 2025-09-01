Storm 'Nongfa' Brings Worst Floods in Decade to Phetchabun

Torrential rains from Tropical Storm 'Nongfa' have caused the worst flash floods in decades across Phetchabun province, prompting the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to issue a public alert.

The worst-hit area is the district of Lom Sak, where the Pa Sak River has burst its banks, causing widespread damage.

According to a DDPM report, at approximately 7pm on 31 August, a surge of water from the upper river rapidly rose, breaching several dikes and inundating all roads within the Lom Sak municipal area.

The deluge quickly submerged government buildings, including the district office, assembly hall, police station, and provincial court, as well as businesses, markets, and homes.

The floodwaters were higher and flowed more forcefully than in any previous flood event, as water from the swollen river flowed back through drainage pipes and over parts of the protective dike.

The DDPM’s report confirms that water levels are higher than ever before. A sensor at the Tat Kloy station in Lom Kao district measured a record-high 12.6 metres before being submerged. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in the Nam Nao district, with 151mm falling in the Lak Dan subdistrict.