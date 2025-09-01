Storm 'Nongfa' Brings Worst Floods in Decade to Phetchabun

Torrential rains from Tropical Storm 'Nongfa' have caused the worst flash floods in decades across Phetchabun province, prompting the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to issue a public alert.
The worst-hit area is the district of Lom Sak, where the Pa Sak River has burst its banks, causing widespread damage.
According to a DDPM report, at approximately 7pm on 31 August, a surge of water from the upper river rapidly rose, breaching several dikes and inundating all roads within the Lom Sak municipal area.
The deluge quickly submerged government buildings, including the district office, assembly hall, police station, and provincial court, as well as businesses, markets, and homes.
The floodwaters were higher and flowed more forcefully than in any previous flood event, as water from the swollen river flowed back through drainage pipes and over parts of the protective dike.
The DDPM’s report confirms that water levels are higher than ever before. A sensor at the Tat Kloy station in Lom Kao district measured a record-high 12.6 metres before being submerged. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in the Nam Nao district, with 151mm falling in the Lak Dan subdistrict.
Rescue Efforts and Preparedness
In response to the crisis, Phetchabun province has set up evacuation centres in the subdistricts of Tha I Bun, Huai Rai and Sak Long.
A full damage assessment is underway, but early reports indicate that 493 households have been damaged, along with one school, two roads and a bridge. There have been no reported casualties.
As of this morning, rain has stopped, and the weather is clear, but authorities remain on high alert for afternoon storms. The Pa Sak River continues to flood economic areas on its western bank, with most roads impassable.
Officials say that if there is no further rainfall today, water levels should begin to recede.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring Muang Phetchabun district is preparing for the incoming floodwaters from Lom Sak and Khao Kho districts.
District Chief Sompong Thongnunui reported that his area has also been experiencing continuous rainfall since yesterday.
"We are in a state of readiness to receive water from Lom Sak and Khao Kho," Sompong said. "The municipality has deployed sandbags and water pumps to 11 high-risk areas and has started a public awareness campaign to inform residents."