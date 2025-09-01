Monsoon brings heavy rain to 70% of Thailand, thunderstorms in Bangkok

Bangkok will face thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours, while the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are set to experience strong winds and high waves.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is likely in the North, Northeast, Central region, and the Bangkok Metropolitan area. The East and the western South will see very heavy rainfall in some areas, especially in Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Tak, Mae Hong Son, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Trat, Ranong, and Phang Nga.

Residents are urged to be on alert for flash floods and run-off, particularly in foothill zones, near waterways, and low-lying areas.

The warnings follow an active monsoon trough stretching across the North and Northeast, reinforced by a strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.

In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in stormy areas. The lower Andaman Sea will see waves around 2 metres, higher during thundershowers.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy waters. Small boats in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf should remain ashore until September 2.