Gold Sets 50th Daily Record This Year on Rate-Cut Bets and Risk

Bullion climbed past US$4,465 an ounce for the first time, extending a sharp move that followed a 2.4% jump in the previous session, its strongest one-day gain in more than a month.

Traders have increasingly priced in another round of Federal Reserve easing next year, a backdrop that typically supports non-yielding assets such as precious metals.

Haven buying has intensified over the past week as geopolitical tensions have flared, with particular focus on Venezuela after the United States blockaded oil tankers as it stepped up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government.