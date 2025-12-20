Thai athletes triumph at 33rd SEA Games, secures record 14th overall Gold medal title

The host nation excelled in the games, solidifying its position as the top gold medal winner once again. With a total of 233 golds, 154 silver, and 112 bronze medals, Thailand topped the medal table with no dispute, becoming the country to win the most gold medals in SEA Games history, achieving this for the 14th time.

The 2025 SEA Games, hosted by Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025, showcased the country’s sporting prowess as it surpassed its previous record of 205 golds set by Vietnam in 2022. This victory marked Thailand’s return to the gold medal throne for the first time since 2015, when the Games were held in Singapore.

Looking back at Thailand’s sporting journey, the nation has been a key player in Southeast Asia’s sports scene, starting from the Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games and continuing through to the modern SEA Games. With this 14th gold medal victory, Thailand reaffirmed its status as a ‘sports powerhouse in Southeast Asia.’