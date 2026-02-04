Draco Malfoy becomes Year of the Horse lucky symbol

With the Year of the Horse fast approaching, one golden mane has been decorating the doors of many netizens’ homes in China.

But instead of a horse, that mane belongs to Draco Malfoy of the Harry Potter series, who has become an unexpected symbol of good fortune this Chinese New Year.

Many netizens on Chinese social media platforms Douyin and Xiaohongshu have posted videos of themselves sticking a red square-shaped piece of paper with Malfoy’s signature smirk on their doors, walls and even refrigerators.