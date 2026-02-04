Trang sets February 2026 love and Chinese New Year festival lineup

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2026

Trang and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will stage a month-long run of events, from romantic park activities and foodie nights to “Wedding at Sea” ceremonies and Chinese New Year celebrations in Mueang Trang.

  • Trang province has scheduled a series of tourism events for February 2026, centered around Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year.
  • The Valentine's Day celebrations, from Feb 12-15, will feature the "Nakorntrang Love You All" festival and the "Trang Love Festival 2026 (Wedding at Sea)," which includes an underwater marriage registration ceremony.
  • The "Nakhon Trang Chinese New Year and Food Festival" is set for Feb 15-17 and will include traditional lion and dragon dances, live music, and a worship ceremony.

Trang province invites visitors to pin their maps for “season of love” trips during Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year in 2026.

Check out which must-see highlights you should not miss.

Trang province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are preparing tourism-boosting events throughout February 2026, with Valentine’s Day highlights including Nakorntrang Love You All and Trang Love Festival 2026 (Wedding at Sea 2026).

Another unmissable event is the Nakhon Trang Chinese New Year and Food Festival 2026.

Tourists and residents in Trang and nearby provinces can check event details, dates, times, venues and key highlights throughout February here.

Nakorntrang Love You All

February 12–14, 2026
Sa Kaphang Surin Public Park

  • Check in at chic photo spots with a floating balloon display
  • Enjoy love songs in the park
  • Love-themed colouring activities
  • Free heart-health check point with experts

TRANG FOODIE FEST

February 12–14, 2026
3.00pm–9.00pm
Sa Kaphang Surin Public Park

  • Food and music festival

Trang Love Festival 2026 (Wedding at Sea 2026)

February 13–15, 2026
Trang province

  • Pre-wedding photo activities at Thung Khai Botanical Garden and Kantang Hot Spring Forest Park
  • Join the lovers’ parade from the Trang Chamber of Commerce to the Trang Clock Tower.
  • Legal marriage registration ceremony at Sivalai Beach, plus an underwater marriage registration ceremony at Emerald Cave / Koh Waen
  • Hands-on workshop activities at the Kram Koon learning centre

Nakhon Trang Chinese New Year and Food Festival 2026

February 15–17, 2026
Nakhon Trang Square, Mueang Trang District

  • Lion and dragon dance performances, and Paeyim performances
  • Live music
  • Little Angpao” contest
  • Worship ceremony for Cai Shen Ye (God of Wealth)
  • Fire staff-spinning performances
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy