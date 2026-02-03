Why Indians Need Travel Insurance for Visa on Arrival



Tips to Choose the Right International Travel Insurance

While travelling, it’s important to choose coverage that aligns with your destination, travel duration, and personal needs. Here are some essential factors to consider when selecting International Travel Insurance:

Coverage

Choosing the right coverage is especially important when travelling with family. You can choose the comprehensive plans that include medical expenses, trip cancellation, emergency medical evacuation, personal liability, and baggage loss.

Trip Duration

The policy should cover the entire travel period, including departure and return dates. For longer stays or multiple trips, consider plans that offer extended or multi-trip coverage.

Premium

Premiums vary based on age, destination, trip length, and sum insured. While cost matters, the focus should be on adequate coverage rather than choosing the lowest premium.

Claim Process

A smooth and transparent claim process is critical. Look for insurers with a high claim settlement ratio and easy documentation requirements, especially for overseas medical claims.

Destination Risks

Certain destinations may have higher medical or evacuation costs. Ensure the policy provides sufficient coverage for country-specific risks and healthcare expenses.

Policy Exclusions

Always review exclusions carefully. Pre-existing conditions, adventure activities, or specific destinations may not be covered unless explicitly mentioned.



What is a Visa on Arrival?

As the name suggests, a Visa on Arrival (VOA) is a type of visa issued once you arrive in the destination country. Immigration authorities ensure that travellers are informed about the documents required to obtain a Visa on Arrival. Several countries offer visa on arrival for Indians, including Sri Lanka, Fiji, Myanmar, Qatar, and a few others.

For ordinary Indian passport holders, 26 countries currently provide a Visa on Arrival facility, while 11 countries offer a combination of Visa on Arrival and e-Visa options. This makes international travel easier and faster, as you don’t have to go through a lengthy visa application process in advance. You can plan your trip with less stress and travel with greater ease.



Travelling on Visa on Arrival? Here’s Why International Travel Insurance is Important

Visa on Arrival offers convenience, but it should not be mistaken for complete travel preparedness. The visa on arrival for Indians facility simplifies entry into certain countries; however, it does not reduce the risk of financial or medical emergencies during travel. For travellers, International Travel Insurance plays a critical role in ensuring safety and financial protection throughout the journey.

Travel insurance covers more than just medical emergencies and hospital bills. It also protects against luggage loss, passport misplacement, trip disruptions, and other unforeseen situations. International Travel Insurance helps mitigate risks and allows travellers to enjoy a stress-free journey, focusing on experiences rather than uncertainties.



Final Thoughts

Visa on Arrival simplifies travel but it doesn’t eliminate the risk of uncertainties that may occur during the travel.

International Travel Insurance acts as cover that protects against medical and travel related problems for Indians opting for Visa on Arrival. International travel should be an experience and not a nightmare.

It’s always advisable to ensure the safety net before and during the travel and that's why having international travel insurance is needed. With the right policy in place, you can explore the world with confidence, knowing that help is just a phone call away, no matter where you are.