Why Indians Need Travel Insurance for Visa on Arrival

While a Visa on Arrival has made travel easy it doesn’t account for what happens when you land and that’s where having International travel insurance becomes important.
Travel isn’t just about exploring new destinations. It’s also about reconnecting with yourself and stepping away from the rush of everyday life. But while planning your holiday, it’s equally important to plan for the unexpected. This is exactly where International travel insurance becomes a must-have, ensuring you stay protected against unforeseen emergencies.
International Travel Insurance is easy to understand. As the name suggests, it provides insurance coverage against unforeseen events that may occur while travelling abroad. These may include medical emergencies, loss of baggage, flight cancellations, personal liability, loss of passport, and similar travel-related risks. The premium is calculated based on factors such as the selected sum insured and the traveller’s age band.
It is important to note that premiums and coverage requirements can vary from country to country. For instance, many European countries mandate a minimum insurance cover before granting a visa. Beyond such requirements, the appropriate level of coverage should be determined by the traveller’s needs. It is always advisable to opt for adequate travel insurance to stay financially protected against emergencies during the trip.
Here are some of the most important reasons why buying international travel insurance before your trip abroad can save you from unexpected hassles and heavy expenses.
Financial Protection Against Medical Emergencies - Cover medical expenses that may occur during travelling abroad.
Coverage ForFlight Delays or Cancellations - This insurance also covers for additional expenses arising for flight delays or cancellations.
Protection Against Lost baggage & Passport - Provides support expenses pertaining to passport or baggage losses.
Coverage For Theft or personal loss of belongings - Covers financial loss due to theft or accidental loss of personal items during the trip, subject to policy terms and limits.
Peace of Mind during the Journey: International travel insurance ensures stress free travel as the policy safeguards you against unexpected situations.
While travelling, it’s important to choose coverage that aligns with your destination, travel duration, and personal needs. Here are some essential factors to consider when selecting International Travel Insurance:
Coverage
Choosing the right coverage is especially important when travelling with family. You can choose the comprehensive plans that include medical expenses, trip cancellation, emergency medical evacuation, personal liability, and baggage loss.
Trip Duration
The policy should cover the entire travel period, including departure and return dates. For longer stays or multiple trips, consider plans that offer extended or multi-trip coverage.
Premium
Premiums vary based on age, destination, trip length, and sum insured. While cost matters, the focus should be on adequate coverage rather than choosing the lowest premium.
Claim Process
A smooth and transparent claim process is critical. Look for insurers with a high claim settlement ratio and easy documentation requirements, especially for overseas medical claims.
Destination Risks
Certain destinations may have higher medical or evacuation costs. Ensure the policy provides sufficient coverage for country-specific risks and healthcare expenses.
Policy Exclusions
Always review exclusions carefully. Pre-existing conditions, adventure activities, or specific destinations may not be covered unless explicitly mentioned.
As the name suggests, a Visa on Arrival (VOA) is a type of visa issued once you arrive in the destination country. Immigration authorities ensure that travellers are informed about the documents required to obtain a Visa on Arrival. Several countries offer visa on arrival for Indians, including Sri Lanka, Fiji, Myanmar, Qatar, and a few others.
For ordinary Indian passport holders, 26 countries currently provide a Visa on Arrival facility, while 11 countries offer a combination of Visa on Arrival and e-Visa options. This makes international travel easier and faster, as you don’t have to go through a lengthy visa application process in advance. You can plan your trip with less stress and travel with greater ease.
Visa on Arrival offers convenience, but it should not be mistaken for complete travel preparedness. The visa on arrival for Indians facility simplifies entry into certain countries; however, it does not reduce the risk of financial or medical emergencies during travel. For travellers, International Travel Insurance plays a critical role in ensuring safety and financial protection throughout the journey.
Travel insurance covers more than just medical emergencies and hospital bills. It also protects against luggage loss, passport misplacement, trip disruptions, and other unforeseen situations. International Travel Insurance helps mitigate risks and allows travellers to enjoy a stress-free journey, focusing on experiences rather than uncertainties.
Visa on Arrival simplifies travel but it doesn’t eliminate the risk of uncertainties that may occur during the travel.
International Travel Insurance acts as cover that protects against medical and travel related problems for Indians opting for Visa on Arrival. International travel should be an experience and not a nightmare.
It’s always advisable to ensure the safety net before and during the travel and that's why having international travel insurance is needed. With the right policy in place, you can explore the world with confidence, knowing that help is just a phone call away, no matter where you are.