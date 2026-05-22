Japan unveils new crackdown plan on illegal foreign residents

Japan will step up action against foreign nationals who stay or work in the country illegally, Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said on Friday (May 22), as he unveiled a new set of enforcement measures.

The package, named the Zero Illegal Foreign Residents Plan, sets out the Immigration Services Agency’s key priorities.

It follows a broader package of measures on foreign nationals released in January, a policy area Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has placed high on her agenda.

Under the plan, the agency will strengthen its system for gathering and analysing information on social media to uncover illegal employment.