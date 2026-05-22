Japan to receive early access to Claude Mythos AI model from Anthropic

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Friday (May 22) that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had informed her of plans to give the Japanese government and Japanese companies access to the Claude Mythos artificial intelligence model within two weeks.

Katayama said the plan was conveyed during her May 12 meeting with Bessent. The model was developed by US startup Anthropic and remains unavailable to the general public, with access currently limited to some US companies and groups.