Tourism survey: top 5 visitor concerns; baht tops factors

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has released its “Tourism Business Confidence Index in Thailand, Q4 2025”, based on a survey of 302 foreign tourists using accidental sampling: 200 respondents in Bangkok and 102 in Chonburi.

Safety concerns: overall “moderate”, but scams stand out

The survey found that foreign tourists’ overall concern about travel safety in Thailand was at a moderate level across all main categories, with average scores ranging from 2.96 to 3.34.

The category that generated the highest concern was service and communication issues (average score 3.34), particularly language barriers and communication with government officials. This was followed by health and hygiene risks (average score 3.15), where respondents were more concerned about emergency medical services and pollution than infectious diseases or food.

Crime and fraud risks scored 3.01. While the average sat around the middle, fraud/scams emerged as the single most concerning issue across the entire survey. Transport and accidents scored 2.98, with concerns about fare overcharging and road accidents at similar levels. Physical environment and natural disasters scored 2.96, the lowest concern category compared with others.