Phiphat backs ‘Disneyland Thailand’ bid with embassy support

On February 3, 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who oversees the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), commented on a message shared by the Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C. stating that Thailand is positioning itself as a “key option” to host the first Disneyland in Southeast Asia. He said this shows the “Disneyland Thailand” concept has moved beyond marketing talk and is being elevated to the level of economic diplomacy.

Phiphat said Thailand’s strengths are not limited to market size, but include infrastructure readiness—airports, high-speed rail, ports and road networks—that could immediately support a large volume of visitors if a global-scale project decides to invest.

He said the model being proposed differs from a typical theme park. The plan is to design a large “Entertainment & Lifestyle Hub” that combines a theme park with a concert hall and an international-standard stadium with a capacity of more than 80,000 seats, capable of hosting global events throughout the year.