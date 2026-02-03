Inside the Royal Atelier: Princess Sirivannavari reveals the ‘Survival’ of design at BKKDW2026

The SIRIVANNAVARI exhibition ‘INSIDE’ offers a rare glimpse into the Princess’s design laboratory, from royal sketches to Milan Fashion Week masterpieces.

The SIRIVANNAVARI brand has returned to Bangkok Design Week 2026 (BKKDW2026) with an evocative new exhibition titled ‘INSIDE: The Design Process of SIRIVANNAVARI’.

Anchored by the conceptual theme of ‘Survival’, the showcase offers an intimate look at the rigorous journey from initial inspiration to international acclaim.

As reported by Walan Supakorn for Krungthep Turakij, this marks the second time Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has brought her namesake brand to the city’s premier design festival.

This year’s theme aligns with the festival’s broader mission—DESIGN S/O/S—which explores design as a vital tool for securing a sustainable and resilient future.

The exhibition is staged as a "Fashion Lab" at House No. 1, Soi Charoen Krung 30. Its clean, clinical aesthetic is designed to strip away the glamour of the runway, focusing instead on the academic and experimental reality of the craft.