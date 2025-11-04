A digital immersive journey through Thailand’s royal costume legacy

Elegant Thai royal costumes

The exhibition “Chud Thai: Dressing the Nation in Heritage” honours the royal efforts of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother in promoting the conservation and encouragement of traditional Thai dress.

It also serves to educate the public and tourists about the history, value, and artistry behind the Thai traditional costume, inspiring sustainable cultural practices.

The royal Thai costumes were the result of the Queen Mother’s vision for the design of women’s attire that reflects Thailand’s national identity, first worn by Her Majesty in 1960 during an official visit to the United States and 14 European countries, marking the beginning of diplomatic relations.

The exhibition features all eight styles of the royal Thai costume, including Ruen Ton, Chitlada, Amarin, Boromphiman, Dusit, Chakri, Siwalai, and Jakkrapat. Each garment is displayed with detailed descriptions highlighting their unique beauty and craftsmanship.

Royal portraits showcasing Thai traditional costumes

The exhibition also includes a series of royal portraits of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother in her Thai traditional costumes, which were worn during her diplomatic visits from 1959 to 1960, as well as her subsequent consistent adoption of Thai dress for royal occasions and visits.

These royal ensembles gained international recognition, and the Queen Mother was listed as one of the world’s most stylish women in the International Best-Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1960, 1961, and 1964.

Authenticity in digital immersive presentation

“Chud Thai: Dressing the Nation in Heritage” also includes immersive digital presentations, showcasing the historical transformation of Thai women’s attire, such as the introduction of the Phatung (Thai sarong), designed by Princess Valaya Alongkorn, to be more practical and accessible.

The exhibition includes information about the eight traditional costume styles and guidelines on how to wear them correctly, covering details such as sleeve designs, necklines, wrap skirts, pleats, and accessories.

At the far end of the exhibition, visitors are introduced to the journey of the Thai costume as a world heritage element, exploring how the Queen Mother’s vision turned Thai attire into a symbol of national pride through her tireless dedication and craftsmanship, presented through the immersive digital format.

Free entry for 30 days

Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on October 24 the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles is offering free admission from October 27 for a period of 30 days (until November 25). This gesture is for visitors wishing to pay their respects at the royal portrait in the Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion in the Grand Palace.

Foreign tourists will not be allowed during this period, but Thai nationals and foreign nationals who are part of a family visiting to pay respects can enter without charge. Visitors are required to adhere to dress codes when entering the museum, as per the dress code for paying respects to the Queen Mother’s portrait.

The museum is accessible via the same route to the Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion, and those visiting the museum can also access facilities for those requiring wheelchairs. For updates regarding changes to visiting details, the museum’s Facebook page, Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, will provide all information.