DDPM: China-donated relief supplies reach regional hubs as distribution planning begins

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Tuesday (February 3, 2026) provided an update on the transport and delivery of humanitarian relief supplies donated by the People's Republic of China, saying the items are now arriving in phases at regional centres responsible for provinces along the Thailand–Cambodia border.
The DDPM said preparations are under way to plan the distribution of the donations to affected residents in border areas.
DDPM Director-General Teerapat Katchamat said Thailand received the donated supplies from China on January 30, 2026, and the DDPM was assigned to transport the items to seven affected Thailand–Cambodia border provinces.
The provinces are Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Trat, Sa Kaeo, Ubon Ratchathani and Chanthaburi, with deliveries beginning on February 1.
The DDPM said the shipments have gradually reached regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres responsible for border areas, including:
The transport operation has been supported by DDPM units, including the DDPM Provincial Office in Samut Prakan, and DDPM regional centres in:
They worked with military personnel, volunteer civil defence units and foundation volunteers to load the items onto 23 trucks headed to destination areas, totalling more than 12,000 packs, the department said.
“After the donated items have been delivered to the various areas, the DDPM regional centres will coordinate with the seven Thailand–Cambodia border provinces to plan distribution to districts and affected communities, ensuring the assistance reaches those impacted as widely as possible,” Teerapat Katchamat said.
The donated supplies include blankets, folding beds, mosquito nets, fans, mattresses, winter clothing and household tool kits, which the DDPM said will help ease hardship and provide basic support for residents affected by the border situation — in line with the humanitarian cooperation between Thailand and China.