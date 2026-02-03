DDPM: China-donated relief supplies reach regional hubs as distribution planning begins

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Tuesday (February 3, 2026) provided an update on the transport and delivery of humanitarian relief supplies donated by the People's Republic of China, saying the items are now arriving in phases at regional centres responsible for provinces along the Thailand–Cambodia border.

The DDPM said preparations are under way to plan the distribution of the donations to affected residents in border areas.

Donation received on January 30; deliveries began February 1

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Katchamat said Thailand received the donated supplies from China on January 30, 2026, and the DDPM was assigned to transport the items to seven affected Thailand–Cambodia border provinces.