Thai Film Archive Offers Free Access to Rare Newsreels of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

A collection spanning 1959 to 1975 documents Her Majesty's royal duties and international visits, providing a priceless look into modern Thai history.

The Thai Film Archive (Public Organisation) has opened its digital vaults, releasing a selection of historical newsreel footage that captures the boundless royal grace and work of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Curated from the Archive’s conservation collection, these films date from 1959 (B.E. 2502) to 1975 (B.E. 2518).

The project aims to honour Her Majesty and provide the public with free, direct access to a significant period of the Royal Family’s history.

The archive is available to all via the Thai Film Archive's official YouTube channel.