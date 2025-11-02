Thai Film Archive Offers Free Access to Rare Newsreels of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

A collection spanning 1959 to 1975 documents Her Majesty's royal duties and international visits, providing a priceless look into modern Thai history.
The Thai Film Archive (Public Organisation) has opened its digital vaults, releasing a selection of historical newsreel footage that captures the boundless royal grace and work of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
Curated from the Archive’s conservation collection, these films date from 1959 (B.E. 2502) to 1975 (B.E. 2518).
The project aims to honour Her Majesty and provide the public with free, direct access to a significant period of the Royal Family’s history.
The archive is available to all via the Thai Film Archive's official YouTube channel.
A Glimpse into Royal History
Each meticulously detailed clip offers a unique historical record of Her Majesty's extensive duties, both domestically and internationally.
For example, a film from 1973 is catalogued with the specific date of 28 July 1973, documenting Her Majesty, along with Princess Sirindhorn and Princess Chulabhorn Walailak, attending a film premiere in Bangkok.
The released newsreels include pivotal moments such as:
International Diplomacy: Footage of Her Majesty visiting the Tueduk Orphanage in Vietnam (1959) and accompanying His Majesty the King on their state visit to England (1960) and their return from the United States and Europe (1961).
National Development: Clips showing Her Majesty opening the Food Fair in 1962 and presiding over the opening of the Social Welfare Building (1971).
Cultural & Educational Support: Scenes from the opening of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of Rajini School (1965) and Her Majesty presiding over the Royal Kathina Ceremony in Nakhon Ratchasima (1966).
The initiative serves as a powerful means to propagate the Royal Family's legacy and invite all Thai citizens to witness first-hand the dedication of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to the nation over several decades.