The Queen Who Gave an Island to the Turtles

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s concern over dwindling sea turtle numbers led to the permanent conservation of Koh Man Nai, establishing a vital sanctuary for marine life.

For over six decades, the Thai public witnessed the tireless efforts of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to protect Thailand's people and natural heritage.

Among her most enduring projects is the conservation of sea turtles, a mission rooted in her observation that the widespread consumption of turtle eggs threatened the species with extinction.

In an extraordinary act of conservation, Her Majesty commissioned the purchase of property to establish a breeding and propagation centre. Eventually, MR Kukrit Pramoj presented Koh Man Nai in Rayong Province to Her Majesty.

Concerned about the declining populations of Hawksbill, Green, Olive Ridley, and Leatherback turtles—despite legal changes by the Department of Fisheries in 1950—Her Majesty demonstrated immense compassion.

She granted her personal property on Koh Man Nai to the Department of Fisheries to be established as the "Her Majesty's Sea Turtle Conservation Project".

From Royal Gift to Global Conservation Hub

In 1979, the project began on the 137-rai (54-acre) island. Her Majesty granted 100 sea turtles and hatchlings to be released into the Gulf of Thailand at Koh Man Nai on 11 August of that year.