Princess Sirivannavari recalls fond memories of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya on Sunday (October 26) shared a heartfelt Facebook post reminiscing about her cherished memories with her grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
“‘My granddaughter,’ is the voice that still echoes in my heart,” the Princess wrote. “She would introduce me to others, saying, ‘This is my granddaughter, Sirivannavari.’ The name ‘Sirivannavari,’ which she graciously bestowed upon me herself, felt like a rebirth. She raised, nurtured, and guided me as a mother would, putting me to bed, praying with me, teaching me Thai and international etiquette, and sharing fascinating stories from history.”
The Princess recalled joyful times spent with the Queen Mother, especially during swimming sessions in Hua Hin, where Her Majesty personally taught her to swim and shared her love for the sea.
Another treasured memory was accompanying her grandmother on royal trips across Thailand’s North, Northeast, and South during school breaks. “While other children were on holiday, I followed my grandmother into remote areas. It was like an internship without realising it, I absorbed her way of working, how she interacted with villagers, and learned by doing. It inspired me to keep learning and doing,” she said.
Princess Sirivannavari also revealed that her desire to become a designer and study art stemmed from the inspiration she drew from her grandmother. Her decision to learn French also came from childhood curiosity - she wanted to understand what her grandfather and grandmother were saying to each other.
“She encouraged me to study art, culture, Thai and Western music. She always praised my performances, even when they were not perfect,” the Princess wrote.
She recalled her farewell before departing for further studies in France. “At seven in the morning, I went to say goodbye. She reminded me to always remember my Thai heritage, to take what is good from abroad and adapt it to our culture. She taught me not through lectures, but by guiding me to think, explore, and truly understand.”
“Today, I never imagined I could achieve what I have,” she reflected. “She taught me to be strong, patient, determined, and kind. She always praised the Thai people, saying that Thais have an artist’s soul, whether they are farmers or labourers, with the training they can create beauty.”
“For me,” the Princess concluded, “my grandmother will never truly be gone. Everything she loved and cared for, I will carry on for the rest of my life.”