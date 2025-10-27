Princess Sirivannavari recalls fond memories of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

“She encouraged me to study art, culture, Thai and Western music. She always praised my performances, even when they were not perfect,” the Princess wrote.

She recalled her farewell before departing for further studies in France. “At seven in the morning, I went to say goodbye. She reminded me to always remember my Thai heritage, to take what is good from abroad and adapt it to our culture. She taught me not through lectures, but by guiding me to think, explore, and truly understand.”

“Today, I never imagined I could achieve what I have,” she reflected. “She taught me to be strong, patient, determined, and kind. She always praised the Thai people, saying that Thais have an artist’s soul, whether they are farmers or labourers, with the training they can create beauty.”

“For me,” the Princess concluded, “my grandmother will never truly be gone. Everything she loved and cared for, I will carry on for the rest of my life.”