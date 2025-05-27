SIRIVANNAVARI shines on the global stage at Cannes 2025

The bottom piece, styled with airy white organza harem pants, drew inspiration from the jong kraben, a classic Thai draped trouser. Light, voluminous, and ethereal, the pants added movement and a sense of playful elegance. The look was completed with a freeform brooch, resembling an abstract sculpture delicately adorning the body, blurring the line between fashion and art.

Stella Maxwell

International supermodel Stella Maxwell (@stellamaxwell), known for her appearances on global fashion magazine covers and as a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, chose a striking black dress by SIRIVANNAVARI for her Cannes appearance—an elegant creation that captured both classic beauty and modern craftsmanship.

The gown, crafted from delicate silk organza, featured a neckline designed with an intentional central convergence, drawing the eye inward and emphasising the graceful poise of the feminine form.

Exceptional attention to detail was on full display, with exquisite embroidery combining leather appliqué, glass rods, crystals, and sequins to create a rich interplay of textures and a shimmering, multi-dimensional surface that glistened under the lights.

Artisans from SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier & Academy used traditional French needlework techniques to produce a unique texture reminiscent of fine horsehair—an intricate and luxurious touch.

This piece is part of the Autumn/Winter 2025/26 collection, inspired by the elegance and discipline of equestrian art, a theme that forms the creative foundation for this season’s designs.

Leonie Hanne

Global fashion influencer Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne), a regular fixture in front rows at the world’s top fashion weeks and renowned for her effortlessly chic styling, turned heads once again—this time on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Leonie dazzled in a gold silk ombré gown by SIRIVANNAVARI, a stunning floor-length design brimming with thoughtful details. The dress featured an asymmetric hemline, crystal-embellished bodice, and elegant draping beneath the bust, all combining to create a fluid, modern silhouette.

The dress’s delicately braided straps added an understated touch of sophistication, while gold-tone hardware shaped like playful hands introduced a whimsical twist, perfectly capturing Leonie’s vibrant personality. The look felt like a brushstroke of an artist, where couture meets charisma.

Paz Vega

Spanish actress, model, and director Paz Vega (@pazvegaofficial) made a striking appearance on the red carpet in an exquisite creation by SIRIVANNAVARI, one of the standout looks from the Autumn/Winter 2025/26 collection.

Vega’s gown was inspired by the world of equestrianism—a recurring theme and personal passion of the brand’s Creative Director. The collection draws on elements of riding uniforms and gear, reimagined through a lens of refined femininity and commanding elegance.

The gown, crafted from a high-tech fabric with a leather-like finish, featured a structured silhouette that accentuated Vega’s figure, while a striking metallic centrepiece drew the eye with subtle references to Gothic Romanticism. The rich, deep olive-brown tone, with hints of green, conveyed both power and sophistication.

The look epitomised SIRIVANNAVARI’s design ethos—a seamless blend of modern structure, artisanal precision, and conceptual storytelling.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Brazilian actress and model Marina Ruy Barbosa (@marinaruybarbosa), a social media sensation with over 42 million Instagram followers, lit up the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in true star fashion.

Known for her signature fiery red hair and effortlessly chic style, Marina stunned in a burgundy velvet evening gown from SIRIVANNAVARI’s Autumn/Winter 2024/25 collection. The floor-length gown, crafted from luxurious velvet, featured modern cutouts along the bust and sides, elegantly highlighting her silhouette with refined sensuality.

The back and waist of the gown were adorned with oversized silk petals, evoking the delicate beauty and symbolic connection between women and flowers—a recurring motif in the brand’s design language. A touch of playful artistry was added through a gold-tone hand-shaped ornament, subtly hidden in the folds of the fabric, staying true to SIRIVANNAVARI’s unique blend of refinement and whimsy.

As she departed Cannes, Marina continued her fashion statement in a striking yet effortlessly elegant white draped jersey dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection—a key look of the season.

The gown featured a contemporary take on the traditional Thai tabengman (chest wrap), reimagined into a halter-style, cross-draped silhouette perfect for resortwear. Paired with the brand’s latest Mesh Mules, the look was elevated yet wearable, offering understated glamour with intricate detailing.

This final ensemble marked a graceful and stylish farewell to Cannes 2025, leaving a lasting impression of effortless beauty and craftsmanship in true SIRIVANNAVARI fashion.

Leomie Anderson

British supermodel Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson), known for her striking presence and role as a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, made a show-stopping appearance on the red carpet in an exquisitely crafted gown from SIRIVANNAVARI’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The floor-length gown, a testament to the brand’s meticulous craftsmanship, was created using intricately cut broderie anglaise cotton fabric. Carefully tailored for a flawless fit, the piece was then transformed in the embroidery studio, where metal studs, beading, and embellishments were added with exceptional precision.

Each circular cutout in the fabric was filled with crystals and glass beads, catching the light with every movement and adding dynamic sparkle—hallmarks of the embroidery work by SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier & Academy.

PP Punpreedee

Thai star PP Punpreedee (@punpreedee) brought youthful energy and effortless charm to one of the Cannes Film Festival’s glamorous soirées, dressed in a sleek and subtly sexy ensemble by SIRIVANNAVARI.

She wore a cropped top and wide-leg trousers crafted from cotton denim—a look that balanced simplicity and sensuality, perfectly suited for the relaxed elegance of a beach-town party.

Completing the look was the Trapeze fan-shaped bag in crisp white, from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Made from fine Italian calf leather, the bag was adorned with layers of freeform-cut leather pieces, creating a textural harmony across the surface. A signature rectangular buckle, inspired by a sewing needle threader—a symbol of creative beginnings—added the final touch of craftsmanship and story.

As the world turned its eyes toward Cannes, SIRIVANNAVARI proved that its presence on the global fashion stage is not just a moment, but a movement. Once known only during fashion week seasons, the brand is now making its mark across creative industries worldwide.

See you next year, under even brighter spotlights.