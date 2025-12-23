Security agencies seize 2,500+ suspected drones: 2nd Army Area

The 2nd Army Area on Tuesday (December 23) issued a breaking update saying the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) had coordinated with security agencies to seize more than 2,500 suspected drones.
The NBTC said it had detected suspicious drone flights near Suvarnabhumi Airport, describing their appearance as similar to drones used in “the Ukrainian model” of attacks on Russian military bases.
It said a joint assessment with security agencies found a risk that the drones could have been smuggled into Thailand overland, concealed in cargo, before being launched domestically.
Officials warned this could represent a new form of threat, making it necessary to disrupt the operation at its source.
Security agencies have now seized more than 2,500 suspected drones and are still verifying details, the statement said, adding that further information would be released later.