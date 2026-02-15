Khao Yai run cancelled as 1,800 runners left stranded; organisers cite safety

The Khao Yai My Ozone Breeze Run 2026—also promoted under the name Khao Yai Wild Breeze Run 2026—was due to take place at Khao Yai National Park on February 14–15, 2026, but unravelled as participants arrived for the event.
Runners found no clear set-up at the venue, including a lack of signage and an incomplete start-area arrangement, leaving many unsure how the event would proceed.
With many runners already on site—some staying overnight—Khao Yai National Park officials arranged a short run on the morning of February 15 to help salvage the trip for those affected.
Organisers later posted an official cancellation notice on February 15, apologising to participants and saying the event was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances” and management constraints that could affect quality and safety standards.
Organisers said refunds would be issued in rounds based on registration order, with clearer steps and timelines to be announced within three days. They also asked runners to submit payment slips and bank account details for reimbursement, while noting deductions may apply in cases where shirts/medals were already produced or received.
Khao Yai National Park officials said they coordinated with Nakhon Nayok police and advised affected runners to file reports with investigators, as complaints moved into the legal process.