Khao Yai run cancelled as 1,800 runners left stranded; organisers cite safety

Runners arrive to “empty” start area

The Khao Yai My Ozone Breeze Run 2026—also promoted under the name Khao Yai Wild Breeze Run 2026—was due to take place at Khao Yai National Park on February 14–15, 2026, but unravelled as participants arrived for the event.

Runners found no clear set-up at the venue, including a lack of signage and an incomplete start-area arrangement, leaving many unsure how the event would proceed.

Park steps in with a 5km run to salvage the morning

With many runners already on site—some staying overnight—Khao Yai National Park officials arranged a short run on the morning of February 15 to help salvage the trip for those affected.