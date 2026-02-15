BTS tour triggers 6,700% jump in hotel searches across 34 cities worldwide

BTS’ new stadium tour, titled ‘Arirang’, is scheduled to run from April 2026 to March 2027, spanning 34 cities across Asia, North and South America, Australia, Europe and the UK.

In multiple stops, the scramble has not been limited to concert seats: flights and hotel rooms have also been snapped up at breakneck speed, with spillover visitors expected to deliver an extra boost to host-city businesses beyond the arenas.

The surge became visible almost immediately after the tour was announced on January 13, 2026.

Within 48 hours, travel searches for South Korea’s Seoul rose 155%, while Busan searches jumped 2,375% compared with the week before, according to Hotels.com.

The shockwave also spread beyond South Korea.

In Kaohsiung, Taiwan, searches surged 6,700% year on year around the November 19 tour date, according to Booking.com.

Ticketing itself has turned into a race of reaction time.