China's car price war cost industry as much as $68bn in 3 years

HONG KONG -- A bruising price war in China's auto market wiped out up to more than 471 billion yuan ($68 billion) in industrywide revenue over the past three years, a new research report estimates.

Carmakers and dealers have borne enormous costs stemming from price cuts they offered between 2023 and 2025, according to the study published Monday by Li Yanwei, a member of the China Automobile Dealers Association.

Since Tesla fired the first salvo of a discount spree in the world's largest car market in early 2023, homegrown rivals and foreign marques have been forced to follow suit, aggressively marking down their lineups.

Li estimated the total cost by applying price markdowns to initial auto retail prices in January 2023 and multiplying them by sales volume over the three-year period. The average price of cars sold in China dropped 11%, from 217,000 yuan per vehicle in 2023 to 194,000 yuan in 2025, his calculations show.