One Bangkok onboards Agoda to its innovative Green Lease

Bangkok, Thailand, 9 February 2026 – One Bangkok has signed a Green Lease agreement with Agoda for the global digital travel platform’s office space at One Bangkok Tower 5. With the signing, Agoda becomes the first tenant in Tower 5 to adopt the Green Lease, establishing a shared set of sustainability goals and standards to which both parties have committed, reinforcing their joint dedication to future-ready urban development and healthy, sustainable practices.

Mr. Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, One Bangkok stated, “We are encouraged that Agoda has come on board this initiative with us. We believe that by working together with our occupiers, we can contribute to a healthier planet and a more vibrant community through green lease terms that encourage sustainable workplace practices and increase staff productivity. We invite other forward-thinking companies to join our community and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Mr. Paolo Inga, Chief Organisation and People Officer at Agoda, added, “The Green Lease is a key milestone in bridging our workplace strategy with our long-term sustainability vision. Through this collaboration with One Bangkok, we are ensuring that our office space supports both the well-being of our team and our commitment to a more sustainable future. We hope this partnership sets a benchmark, demonstrating how shared values and data can drive environmental progress in the modern workplace."