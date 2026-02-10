One Bangkok onboards Agoda to its innovative Green Lease

Bangkok, Thailand, 9 February 2026 – One Bangkok has signed a Green Lease agreement with Agoda for the global digital travel platform’s office space at One Bangkok Tower 5. With the signing, Agoda becomes the first tenant in Tower 5 to adopt the Green Lease, establishing a shared set of sustainability goals and standards to which both parties have committed, reinforcing their joint dedication to future-ready urban development and healthy, sustainable practices.
Mr. Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, One Bangkok stated, “We are encouraged that Agoda has come on board this initiative with us. We believe that by working together with our occupiers, we can contribute to a healthier planet and a more vibrant community through green lease terms that encourage sustainable workplace practices and increase staff productivity. We invite other forward-thinking companies to join our community and contribute to a more sustainable future.”
Mr. Paolo Inga, Chief Organisation and People Officer at Agoda, added, “The Green Lease is a key milestone in bridging our workplace strategy with our long-term sustainability vision. Through this collaboration with One Bangkok, we are ensuring that our office space supports both the well-being of our team and our commitment to a more sustainable future. We hope this partnership sets a benchmark, demonstrating how shared values and data can drive environmental progress in the modern workplace."
One Bangkok’s Green Lease model provides a framework for occupiers by drawing upon stringent international standards and best practices, including benchmarks such as LEED and WELL, in support of Frasers Property’s Group ESG Goal to have 85% of all properties green-certified by 2030. The model offers implementation guidelines and end-to-end support, spanning from initial design and construction through to fit-out, operations, and maintenance.
Agoda’s commitment, given its substantial office scale and workforce at One Bangkok, delivers a tangible environmental impact and contributes to both the district and Bangkok’s broader office market. This agreement aligns with Agoda’s sustainability commitments, providing a measurable path for collaboration toward reducing its operational footprint and ensuring its workplace exceeds global benchmarks for health, productivity and environmental responsibility.
The Green Lease model has been increasingly adopted by One Bangkok’s office occupiers since One Bangkok introduced it in 2023. Green Leases now account for more than 30% of One Bangkok’s leased office area, signaling growing market demand for more sustainable workplaces that prioritise both environmental stewardship and occupant well-being. This underscores One Bangkok’s commitment to advance sustainable workplaces in Bangkok and serve as a key platform for future-ready urban development in Thailand.
