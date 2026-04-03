Microsoft to invest US$10bn in Japan for AI and cloud expansion

Microsoft Corp. said on Friday (April 3) it will invest 10 billion dollars in Japan between 2026 and 2029 to beef up the country's artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure capacity so that important data can be kept under domestic management.

With its single largest financial commitment in the country, the US technology giant will also reinforce cybersecurity cooperation with the government sector and develop human resources in the AI field.

Under the investment program, Microsoft has teamed up with data centre developer SoftBank Corp. and cloud service provider Sakura Internet Inc. to build a system to allow users of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform in Japan to complete their data processing with the two Japanese partners' AI computing infrastructure. The US firm will reinforce its own data centres in the country as well.