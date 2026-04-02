Subaru unveils new EV and hybrid vehicle at New York Auto Show

Subaru Corp. unveiled a new electric vehicle and a hybrid SUV to the press at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday (April 1), aiming to start the deliveries of the two models in North America later this year.

The Getaway, the fourth EV model for the Japanese automaker, was jointly developed by Toyota Motor Corp. It will be produced at a North American plant of Toyota.

Meanwhile, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid will be assembled at Subaru's plant in Indiana.