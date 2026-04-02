Subaru unveils new EV and hybrid vehicle at New York Auto Show

THURSDAY, APRIL 02, 2026

Shown at the New York International Auto Show, Subaru’s new Getaway EV and Forester Wilderness Hybrid are set to reach North America later this year.

  • Subaru unveiled two new vehicles at the New York Auto Show: the "Getaway" electric vehicle and the "Forester Wilderness Hybrid" SUV.
  • The Getaway EV was jointly developed with Toyota and will be produced at a Toyota North American plant.
  • The Forester Wilderness Hybrid will be assembled at Subaru's own plant in Indiana.
  • Deliveries for both new models are scheduled to begin in North America later this year.

Subaru Corp. unveiled a new electric vehicle and a hybrid SUV to the press at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday (April 1), aiming to start the deliveries of the two models in North America later this year.

The Getaway, the fourth EV model for the Japanese automaker, was jointly developed by Toyota Motor Corp. It will be produced at a North American plant of Toyota.

Meanwhile, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid will be assembled at Subaru's plant in Indiana.

Although the US EV market faces difficulties, Subaru aims to build a comprehensive lineup including EVs, an executive at a US subsidiary of the company said.

Among other Japanese automakers, Nissan Motor Co. showcased the QX65, a new SUV, from its Infiniti luxury brand.

The exhibition, which started on Wednesday, will be open to the public from Friday to April 12.

Subaru unveils new EV and hybrid vehicle at New York Auto Show

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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