JAL, ANA to hike June-July fuel surcharges amid oil price surge

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 01, 2026
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Jiji Press

Rising jet fuel costs tied to the Iran crisis will push up extra ticket fees for JAL and ANA in June and July, nearly doubling some long-haul charges.

  • Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) will increase fuel surcharges for tickets issued in June and July due to rising oil prices.
  • The new rates will nearly double those from the April-May period.
  • For flights from Japan to North America and Europe, the surcharge will increase by over 20,000 yen, reaching up to 55,000 yen.
  • The hike is a response to the cost of aviation fuel, which accounts for approximately 25% of JAL's total operational costs.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will raise fuel surcharges for tickets issued in June and July, nearly doubling the rates from April and May, due to rising oil prices linked to the situation in Iran, it was learned Wednesday (April 1).

Their fuel surcharges are calculated based on the average of jet fuel market prices and exchange rates over the past two months. The average for February to March will be reflected in tickets to be issued in June and July.

The surcharges are expected to increase by 20,000 yen or more for flights from Japan to North America and Europe, rising to 50,000 yen for JAL from 29,000 yen and 55,000 yen for ANA from 31,900 yen. For flights to South Korea, both companies are expected to nearly double the surcharge from about 3,000 yen.

"Aviation fuel accounts for about 25 per cent of the total cost, and if this situation continues for a month, costs will increase by about 30 billion yen," JAL President Mitsuko Tottori told reporters Wednesday. JAL plans to consider raising the upper limit of its fuel surcharge.

JAL, ANA to hike June-July fuel surcharges amid oil price surge

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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