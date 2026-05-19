Thai Airways cuts June flights on 10 Asia services

Thai Airways International will cancel and reduce flights on 10 international services in June 2026, covering routes to India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and China, as passenger demand slows during the low tourism season.
A source from Thai Airways International Public Company Limited said the airline needed to adjust its flight plan again in June after a previous round of changes in May.
The latest adjustment will affect selected international services, with some flights cancelled for the whole of June and others suspended on specific dates. The airline cited softer travel demand during the off-peak tourism period as the reason for the move.
Thai Airways will suspend its Bangkok-New Delhi and New Delhi-Bangkok services throughout June.
The affected flights are:
Flights between Bangkok and Kaohsiung in Taiwan will also be cancelled on selected dates in June.
The airline will also reduce flights on its Bangkok-Hong Kong route.
Thai Airways will cancel several Bangkok-Sapporo services in June.
The airline will suspend flights between Bangkok and Changsha for a longer period, from June through the end of September.
The source said the schedule changes were part of Thai Airways’ effort to align capacity with passenger demand during the low travel season.
The affected services cover major regional markets in India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and China, with passengers advised to check their flight status and travel arrangements directly with the airline or authorised ticketing channels.