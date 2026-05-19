Thai Airways cuts June flights on 10 Asia services

Thai Airways International will cancel and reduce flights on 10 international services in June 2026, covering routes to India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and China, as passenger demand slows during the low tourism season.

A source from Thai Airways International Public Company Limited said the airline needed to adjust its flight plan again in June after a previous round of changes in May.

The latest adjustment will affect selected international services, with some flights cancelled for the whole of June and others suspended on specific dates. The airline cited softer travel demand during the off-peak tourism period as the reason for the move.