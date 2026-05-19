Thai Airways cuts June flights on 10 Asia services

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026
Thai Airways cuts June flights on 10 Asia services

Thai Airways will cancel or reduce June 2026 flights on services to India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and China due to slower low-season demand.

Thai Airways International will cancel and reduce flights on 10 international services in June 2026, covering routes to India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and China, as passenger demand slows during the low tourism season.

A source from Thai Airways International Public Company Limited said the airline needed to adjust its flight plan again in June after a previous round of changes in May.

The latest adjustment will affect selected international services, with some flights cancelled for the whole of June and others suspended on specific dates. The airline cited softer travel demand during the off-peak tourism period as the reason for the move.

New Delhi flights cancelled for June

Thai Airways will suspend its Bangkok-New Delhi and New Delhi-Bangkok services throughout June.

The affected flights are:

  • TG335 Bangkok-New Delhi: cancelled from June 1-30, 2026
  • TG336 New Delhi-Bangkok: cancelled from June 1-30, 2026

Taiwan and Hong Kong services reduced

Flights between Bangkok and Kaohsiung in Taiwan will also be cancelled on selected dates in June.

  • TG630 Bangkok-Kaohsiung: cancelled on June 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 14, 15, 16, 20, 23, 25 and 26
  • TG631 Kaohsiung-Bangkok: cancelled on June 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 14, 15, 16, 20, 23, 25 and 26

The airline will also reduce flights on its Bangkok-Hong Kong route.

  • TG638 Bangkok-Hong Kong: cancelled on June 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 17, 22 and 23
  • TG639 Hong Kong-Bangkok: cancelled on June 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 17, 22 and 23

Thai Airways cuts June flights on 10 Asia services

Sapporo flights cut on selected dates

Thai Airways will cancel several Bangkok-Sapporo services in June.

  • TG670 Bangkok-Sapporo: cancelled on June 7, 8, 9, 15 and 22
  • TG671 Sapporo-Bangkok: cancelled on June 8, 9, 10, 16 and 23

Changsha route suspended until September

The airline will suspend flights between Bangkok and Changsha for a longer period, from June through the end of September.

  • TG694 Bangkok-Changsha: cancelled from June 1 to September 30, 2026
  • TG695 Changsha-Bangkok: cancelled from June 1 to September 30, 2026

Low-season demand weighs on schedule

The source said the schedule changes were part of Thai Airways’ effort to align capacity with passenger demand during the low travel season.

The affected services cover major regional markets in India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and China, with passengers advised to check their flight status and travel arrangements directly with the airline or authorised ticketing channels.

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