ASEAN expansion — BJC seals MM Mega Market Vietnam deal

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) has completed its acquisition of MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN), a modern retail and wholesale business in Vietnam, in a deal worth around 22.5 billion baht, marking a major step in the group’s push to build a stronger retail and wholesale platform across ASEAN.

The transaction strengthens BJC’s regional retail and wholesale ecosystem through a modern trade platform with a nationwide network of 31 branches in Vietnam. The company sees the country as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising consumer markets, supported by continued economic expansion and rising domestic purchasing power.





Thapanee Techajareonvikul, chief executive officer and president of BJC, said Vietnam is one of the region’s highest-potential markets, given its economic outlook, demographic structure and the growth of modern trade.

She said the acquisition of MM Mega Market Vietnam was not simply about expanding the group’s business footprint, but about creating long-term synergy across BJC’s retail and wholesale ecosystem in Thailand and the wider ASEAN region.