“Thapanee Techajareonvikul”, CEO & President of Berli Jucker (BJC), Awarded “The Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2025” for the Second Year

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

Bangkok, Thailand - Mrs. Thapanee Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer and President of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC), has been recognized for the second consecutive year on “The Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2025” list, ranking 65th among 100 influential female leaders across the region.

This ranking compiled by Fortune Magazine, the list honors women executives whose leadership, strategic vision, and measurable business impact, and capacity to shape the future of organizations and industries amid global and regional challenges.

“This recognition is both an honor and a strong motivation to drive BJC’s sustainable growth continuously - creating positive impact for our people, partners, and communities.” said Mrs. Thapanee.

This year’s ranking includes women leaders from 14 countries across Asia, with Mrs. Thapanee among eight Thai executives recognized for their leadership excellence.

