World Economic Forum Selects Bitkub Group CEO “Topp Jirayut” as Young Global Leader 2026

Bangkok, April 16, 2026 - The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the selected cohort for its Young Global Leaders 2026 (YGL) program, naming Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., as the sole Thai representative among more than 118 distinguished leaders from across the globe including Kristrún Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland, and Verena Hubertz, Minister of Germany. As a YGL member, Jirayut will join a powerful network of public and private sector leaders and global influencers to collectively shape and drive macro-level policies and initiatives, further cementing the role of Thailand’s next generation of leaders on the international stage.
The Young Global Leaders program, established by the World Economic Forum, identifies and convenes exceptional emerging leaders under the age of 40 from diverse sectors including government, business, civil society, non-profit organizations, and technology. Candidates are selected based on outstanding achievement, vision, and the potential to drive meaningful, positive change at both the national and global level. The program has an extraordinary legacy, having previously inducted members who went on to become some of the world’s most influential figures, including Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada; Mark Zuckerberg, Founder of Meta; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Jack Ma, Founder of Alibaba; and Chew Shou Zi, CEO of TikTok.
Jirayut Srupsrisopa shared his thoughts on the recognition: “Being selected for the YGL program is a tremendous honor. It reflects not only a belief in my intentions, but a trust that I can play a role in moving the world in a better direction. Being part of this global network is also a pivotal moment for Thailand, an opportunity for our country to have a voice and a seat at the table where the world’s future is shaped. I look forward to learning from and exchanging perspectives with some of the world’s most influential minds, and I am committed to bringing back new skills and an international network to share with Thailand, driving change that truly benefits our country and the next generation.”
Following their induction, YGL members are expected to participate in international forums and lead initiatives that create positive, lasting impact on a global scale. This recognition is a powerful testament to Thailand’s growing presence on the world stage, and a reminder that Thai leaders are not only ready to engage with the world, but to help define it.