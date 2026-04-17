World Economic Forum Selects Bitkub Group CEO “Topp Jirayut” as Young Global Leader 2026

Bangkok, April 16, 2026 - The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the selected cohort for its Young Global Leaders 2026 (YGL) program, naming Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., as the sole Thai representative among more than 118 distinguished leaders from across the globe including Kristrún Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland, and Verena Hubertz, Minister of Germany. As a YGL member, Jirayut will join a powerful network of public and private sector leaders and global influencers to collectively shape and drive macro-level policies and initiatives, further cementing the role of Thailand’s next generation of leaders on the international stage.

The Young Global Leaders program, established by the World Economic Forum, identifies and convenes exceptional emerging leaders under the age of 40 from diverse sectors including government, business, civil society, non-profit organizations, and technology. Candidates are selected based on outstanding achievement, vision, and the potential to drive meaningful, positive change at both the national and global level. The program has an extraordinary legacy, having previously inducted members who went on to become some of the world’s most influential figures, including Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada; Mark Zuckerberg, Founder of Meta; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Jack Ma, Founder of Alibaba; and Chew Shou Zi, CEO of TikTok.