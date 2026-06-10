TMD warns rain to rise across Thailand as North, Northeast face 70%

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast wetter conditions for Wednesday (June 10, 2026), warning that rain will increase across Thailand.
The North and Northeast are expected to be most affected, with rain covering up to 70% of areas, while Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms.
The 24-hour forecast said upper Thailand would see more rain and isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rain in some areas of the upper Northeast.
This is due to a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar and the upper North into a low-pressure cell over the upper Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in the affected areas were advised to prepare for hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves about 2 metres high.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast