Monsoon covers Thailand as South, East face rain in 70% of areas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (June 7, 2026) that a monsoon would continue to affect Thailand, bringing sustained heavy rain, particularly in the South and the East, where rainfall was expected over up to 70% of some areas.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces were forecast to see thunderstorms.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said the East, the South’s west coast and the Central region would see heavy rain in some areas, with very heavy rain in parts of the western side of the North.

The conditions were caused by a rather strong south-westerly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell over upper Myanmar.