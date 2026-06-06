Monsoon brings heavy rain and flood risks across Thailand

Thailand is facing widespread rain and possible flash floods as a relatively strong southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, the country and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell remains over upper Myanmar.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast, issued for the period from 6am on June 6 to 6am the following day, warned of heavy rain in parts of the upper Northeast, the East, the western coast of the South and the Central region. Very heavy rain was also expected in some western areas of the North.

Authorities urged people in affected areas to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in low-lying areas and communities near waterways.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain hazardous. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for the time being.