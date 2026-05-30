TMD warns 56 provinces of heavy rain and flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain across 56 provinces on Saturday, May 30, with people in risk areas urged to prepare for possible flash floods and forest run-off.

The latest 24-hour forecast, issued from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday, says Thailand will see continuous rainfall, with heavy rain in several areas and very heavy rain expected in parts of the North, Central region and the western coast of the South.

The conditions are being driven by a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. A monsoon trough is also lying across the North, upper Central region and lower Northeast, extending into a low-pressure cell over the coast of central Vietnam.

The department advised people across the country to remain alert to danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, particularly in low-lying areas and communities near waterways.