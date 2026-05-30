TMD warns 56 provinces of heavy rain and flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain across 56 provinces on Saturday, May 30, with people in risk areas urged to prepare for possible flash floods and forest run-off.
The latest 24-hour forecast, issued from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday, says Thailand will see continuous rainfall, with heavy rain in several areas and very heavy rain expected in parts of the North, Central region and the western coast of the South.
The conditions are being driven by a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. A monsoon trough is also lying across the North, upper Central region and lower Northeast, extending into a low-pressure cell over the coast of central Vietnam.
The department advised people across the country to remain alert to danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, particularly in low-lying areas and communities near waterways.
North
Thunderstorms are forecast in 70% of the region.
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
Marine warning
The upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, will see rather strong winds and waves of 2-3 metres. Waves could rise above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.
The lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, is expected to see waves of around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1-2 metres. In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.
Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
Public advice
People are advised to: