Fuel prices fall by up to 1 baht at Thai pumps

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026
Fuel prices fall by up to 1 baht at Thai pumps

Thailand’s latest fuel price update shows cuts to petrol, gasohol and selected premium diesel products from May 30

Fuel prices at major petrol stations across Thailand fell again on Saturday, with the latest adjustment taking effect from 5am on May 30, 2026.

The new pump prices cover major oil retailers including PTT Station, Bangchak, PT, Shell and Caltex. The update comes as retail fuel prices continue to move in line with market conditions.

Most petrol and gasohol products were reduced by 70 satang per litre, while selected premium diesel products dropped by 1 baht per litre. Some diesel categories remained unchanged, depending on the retailer and product type.

The latest prices from five major petrol station brands are as follows:

PTT Station

  • Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre
  • Diesel: 40.70 baht per litre, down 50 satang
  • Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht per litre, down 70 satang
  • Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht per litre, down 70 satang
  • Petrol: 52.49 baht per litre, down 70 satang
  • Super Power Diesel: 58.25 baht per litre, down 1 baht
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Bangchak

  • Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre
  • Hi Diesel S: 40.70 baht per litre, down 50 satang
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 58.25 baht per litre, down 1 baht
  • Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 53.44 baht per litre, down 70 satang
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 33.84 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 37.90 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 42.53 baht per litre, down 70 satang
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 42.90 baht per litre, down 70 satang

PT

  • Diesel: 40.70 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht per litre
  • Petrol: 52.99 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht per litre

Shell

  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol E20: 38.40 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 91: 43.03 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 95: 44.40 baht per litre
  • Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Diesel: 40.70 baht per litre
  • Shell Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre
  • Shell V-Power Diesel: 49.84 baht per litre

Caltex

  • Gold 95 with Techron: 53.41 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95 with Techron: 42.90 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91 with Techron: 42.53 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht per litre
  • Diesel with Techron D: 40.70 baht per litre
  • Power Diesel with Techron D: 58.25 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre

Motorists are advised to check the latest prices before refuelling, as retail fuel prices may vary by product, brand and future market adjustments.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy