Fuel prices fall by up to 1 baht at Thai pumps

Fuel prices at major petrol stations across Thailand fell again on Saturday, with the latest adjustment taking effect from 5am on May 30, 2026.
The new pump prices cover major oil retailers including PTT Station, Bangchak, PT, Shell and Caltex. The update comes as retail fuel prices continue to move in line with market conditions.
Most petrol and gasohol products were reduced by 70 satang per litre, while selected premium diesel products dropped by 1 baht per litre. Some diesel categories remained unchanged, depending on the retailer and product type.
The latest prices from five major petrol station brands are as follows:
PTT Station
Bangchak
PT
Shell
Caltex
Motorists are advised to check the latest prices before refuelling, as retail fuel prices may vary by product, brand and future market adjustments.