Fuel prices fall by up to 1 baht at Thai pumps

Fuel prices at major petrol stations across Thailand fell again on Saturday, with the latest adjustment taking effect from 5am on May 30, 2026.

The new pump prices cover major oil retailers including PTT Station, Bangchak, PT, Shell and Caltex. The update comes as retail fuel prices continue to move in line with market conditions.

Most petrol and gasohol products were reduced by 70 satang per litre, while selected premium diesel products dropped by 1 baht per litre. Some diesel categories remained unchanged, depending on the retailer and product type.

The latest prices from five major petrol station brands are as follows:

PTT Station

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre

Diesel: 40.70 baht per litre, down 50 satang

Gasohol E85: 33.84 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 37.90 baht per litre

Gasohol 91: 42.53 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Gasohol 95: 42.90 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Petrol: 52.49 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Super Power Diesel: 58.25 baht per litre, down 1 baht

Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Bangchak

Diesel B20: 35.20 baht per litre

Hi Diesel S: 40.70 baht per litre, down 50 satang

Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 58.25 baht per litre, down 1 baht

Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 53.44 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Gasohol E85 S EVO: 33.84 baht per litre

Gasohol E20 S EVO: 37.90 baht per litre

Gasohol 91 S EVO: 42.53 baht per litre, down 70 satang

Gasohol 95 S EVO: 42.90 baht per litre, down 70 satang

PT