Trump nears Iran truce call as Hormuz pressure rises

Trump has added several major conditions to the talks, demanding that Iran end its control over, or restrictions on, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and give up its capacity to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran has yet to accept those demands.

In a social media post, the US leader said Iran must commit to having no nuclear weapons or nuclear bombs. He also said the Strait of Hormuz must be open to commercial vessels travelling freely in both directions, without any fees being charged.

Iran’s Fars news agency, which is close to the government, described Trump’s remarks as an attempt to portray the United States as the winner in the negotiations.

A senior Iranian source insisted that the draft agreement under discussion did not include the nuclear issue.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said the management of the Strait of Hormuz was a matter to be decided jointly by Iran and Oman.

Fars reported that Iran was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under its own conditions if the United States lifted its blockade on Iranian vessels. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that if such measures were lifted, the process would be carried out gradually.

Iranian media also reported that the two sides had reached common ground on releasing US$12 billion in frozen Iranian assets. Trump, however, insisted that no funds would be transferred until further notice. The issue may be linked to Iran’s demands over shipping fees in the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damage, or the return of frozen assets.